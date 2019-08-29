In El Salvador to discuss immigration, McAleenan emphasizes need for ‘well-managed’ border

Amna Nawaz:

Well, Judy, basically, Secretary McAleenan is trying the formalize some of those past negotiations and conversations he's been having with leaders here in the area.

It's not just El Salvador. He's been meeting with leaders in Guatemala and Honduras, again, these Northern Triangle countries, where we know the vast majority of people crossing the U.S. southern border come from.

What was signed yesterday is basically called a letter of intent. It's important because it's not binding. It's not a formal deal or agreement in any way. But what it does do is broadly lay out four areas the U.S. says are common areas both El Salvador and the U.S. can move forward to try to reduce some of those migration numbers.

The U.S. officials laid them out to us in these four categories. It's border security, information-sharing, asylum capacity, and economic investment. But, obviously, the overall goal here is to reduce the number of people looking to cross the U.S. southern border.

So I asked Secretary McAleenan, when you're working towards that goal, what does success look like? What is the threshold you're working towards? Here's what he had to say to me in response.