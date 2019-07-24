News Wrap: DOJ won’t charge Barr or Ross with criminal contempt over census

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Justice Department declined to pursue criminal contempt charges against Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. House Democrats had voted to cite them for refusing to turn over documents on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Also, Boris Johnson took over as the United Kingdom’s prime minister, succeeding Theresa May.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news, The U.S. Justice Department declined to pursue criminal contempt charges against Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Democrats in the House of Representatives had voted to cite them for contempt for refusing to turn documents on adding a citizenship question to the census. The Justice Department says that act didn't constitute a crime.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., refused today to block new restrictions on those seeking legal asylum at the southern border while a court challenge plays out. The ruling permits the Trump administration to require that migrants seek asylum in countries they pass through before reaching the U.S. It is aimed at stopping the surge of migrants from Central America.
In Britain, Boris Johnson took over as the United Kingdom's prime minister today. He succeeds Theresa May, who appeared before Parliament a final time as prime minister and Conservative Party leader.
Later, she spoke outside her official residence.
Theresa May:
I'm about to leave Downing Street, but I'm proud to continue as member of Parliament for Maidenhead. I will continue to do all I can to serve the national interest and to play my part in making our United Kingdom a great country with a great future, a country that truly works for everyone.
Judy Woodruff:
As May departed, crowds waved European Union flags, marking her failed attempts to reach a Brexit deal with the bloc.
Then, Johnson, a Brexit advocate, arrived at 10 Downing, saying his leadership will put things right.
Boris Johnson:
After three years of unfounded self-doubt, it is time to change the record, to recover our natural and historic role as an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve and ambition of this country.
Judy Woodruff:
The new prime minister has vowed to deliver Brexit by Halloween, with or without an E.U. deal.
There's word that North Korea has carried out a new weapons test. South Korea's military says the North fired at least two projectiles early Thursday about 270 miles across the Sea of Japan. It's the first such incident since North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, met with President Trump at the boundary between the two Koreas last month.
Back in this — the president — this evening, I should say, President Trump vetoed a congressional resolution that would have barred some arms sales to Saudi Arabia. It passed both House and Senate, but not with a veto-proof majority. In May, the White House announced that it would invoke emergency authority to push through $8 billion worth of sales.
In this country, Facebook will pay $5 billion in a sweeping settlement with the Federal Trade Commission involving privacy violations. Today's announcement is the FTC's largest penalty ever for a tech company. Facebook didn't admit any wrongdoing, but it will face a slew of new requirements. Those include increased transparency and oversight by an independent privacy committee.
And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 79 points to close at 27270. The Nasdaq rose 70 points, to a new record close, and the S&P 500 added 14, also finishing at a record close.
