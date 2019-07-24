News Wrap: DOJ won’t charge Barr or Ross with criminal contempt over census

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, The U.S. Justice Department declined to pursue criminal contempt charges against Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Democrats in the House of Representatives had voted to cite them for contempt for refusing to turn documents on adding a citizenship question to the census. The Justice Department says that act didn't constitute a crime.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., refused today to block new restrictions on those seeking legal asylum at the southern border while a court challenge plays out. The ruling permits the Trump administration to require that migrants seek asylum in countries they pass through before reaching the U.S. It is aimed at stopping the surge of migrants from Central America.

In Britain, Boris Johnson took over as the United Kingdom's prime minister today. He succeeds Theresa May, who appeared before Parliament a final time as prime minister and Conservative Party leader.

Later, she spoke outside her official residence.