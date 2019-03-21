News Wrap: Dozens die when ferry capsizes in northern Iraq

Judy Woodruff:

Ardern said she expects Parliament to act quickly to ban both sales and possession of such weapons. The ban excludes smaller-caliber guns commonly used by hunters and farmers.

Facebook is facing more questions about how it handled video of the New Zealand killings. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company waited half-an-hour to remove the video after a user flagged it.

Separately, Facebook also acknowledged today that it stored millions of user passwords in plain readable text on internal servers for years. The company says there is no evidence that anyone misused the data.

A Florida man pled guilty today to mailing package bombs to top Democrats, to news media outlets and to critics of President Trump.

Cesar Sayoc appeared in federal court in Manhattan as part of a plea deal. The bombs appeared in the weeks just before last November's midterm elections. None of them went off.

Flood damage is still spreading in parts of the U.S. Midwest, with new warnings of what's yet to come. Cities and towns down the Missouri River were poised today for flood crests to arrive in the days ahead. The high water already swamped farms, homes and roads across Nebraska and Iowa. Water was still rising in parts of Missouri, as local officials awaited the worst.