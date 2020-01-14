News Wrap: European leaders pressure Iran over nuclear deal

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. House of Representatives is now poised to vote tomorrow to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will also vote tomorrow to designate impeachment managers to lead the prosecution at the Senate's trial.

We will take a closer look at how that trial is shaping up after the news summary.

A U.S. cybersecurity firm said that Russian military agents hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment probe. Area 1 Security said that hackers tired to steal the login credentials of Burisma employees in November. Hunter Biden, who is the former vice president's son, served earlier on their board.

President Trump's attempt to pressure Ukrainian authorities into investigating the Bidens and Burisma for corruption led to his impeachment.

European leaders took a major step in pressuring Iran to adhere to the 2015 nuclear deal today. Germany, France, and the U.K. triggered the deal's official dispute process over Iran's recent decision to no longer abide by its enriched uranium limits.

The dispute could lead to the reimposition of U.N. sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the deal. But the European Union insisted that is not the goal.