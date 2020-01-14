What we know about the Senate impeachment trial so far

Lisa Desjardins:

Next week, we will get into substance.

There will first be a fight over procedure, potentially. McConnell will propose his idea for the starting procedures and timelines. That will happen on Tuesday early in the day, at the beginning of the day. After this, then, Tuesday night, we could see opening arguments begin in this trial.

So then let's take through — take a look at what this calendar could look like overall. First, we would have opening arguments from the House probably next week; 24 hours, they have. It could be spread over four days, is the expectation.

Then, after the House has finished opening arguments, the White House gets the chance to present their case sometime in this time frame leading into the next week. After that, we would see a couple of days of motions. Senators can ask questions in writing.

Judy, this calendar is extraordinary for a lot of reasons. One is look at what's next, on February 3, Monday, after all of this, the Iowa caucuses.