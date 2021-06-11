News Wrap: FDA orders disposal of 60 million Johnson & Johnson doses from troubled factory

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory to be released for use, but about 60 million doses will be thrown out.

The factory, owned by Emergent BioSolutions, was shut down in mid-April for cross-contamination, unsanitary conditions, and other problems.

For the record, Johnson & Johnson is a "NewsHour" funder.

The U.S. Justice Department's inspector general has launched an investigation into reports that the Trump administration secretly seized the phone data of journalists and some of the former president's top critics in Congress. They include two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff and California Representative Eric Swalwell. It was part of an effort to find out if anyone was leaking information related to the Russia probe.

We will have more on this after the news summary.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged today that the Justice Department will aggressively defend the nation's voting rights. He made that vow as a number of Republican-led states are moving to tighten their election laws to make them more restrictive. Garland said the Justice Department won't hesitate to act if it sees any violations.