News Wrap: FDA to grant full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine next week

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: San Francisco became the nation's first major city to enforce vaccination checks at restaurants, bars and gyms. Patrons using indoor facilities must prove they are fully vaccinated.

Also today, New York City ordered public high school athletes and coaches in close-contact sports to be vaccinated. And the U.S. extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico until late September.

The Food and Drug Administration is going to grant full approval to Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The "NewsHour" has confirmed this and confirmed that it will happen early next week. Up until now, the vaccine has been used under an emergency authorization. Full approval would likely clear legal hurdles to more vaccine mandates.

A federal appeals court a federal appeals court today temporarily upheld the CDC's latest moratorium on evictions during the pandemic. The Washington, D.C., court blocked a challenge from landlords while the case proceeds. They are expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Haiti, earthquake victims mobbed relief trucks in the hard-hit Les Cayes region, as officials tried to step up aid deliveries. Residents of that area were still sifting through rubble today, looking for survivors. and the prime minister painted a desperate picture.