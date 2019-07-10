News Wrap: Fed signals impending interest rate reduction

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Secretary Acosta really held this press conference because he wanted to offer a full-throated defense of his handling of this controversial 2008 plea agreement with Epstein.

And what he said essentially was that victims need to have their responsibility to come forward. My question to him was, do you have anything to say to these victims? Do you have anything to say to the president, who I'm told encouraged you to hold this press conference?

And Acosta said he wasn't trying to send a signal to the president.

But my sources tell me the president wanted him to be out in front, talking to cameras today, talking to reporters, because he wanted to see how he would handle the backlash and the criticism that he's been getting all week.

It's also important to note that Acosta used some of the same reasoning that the president used yesterday when he defended the labor secretary. He said today that this was a long time ago, and this case might have been handled differently in 2019. He also said that victims are viewed differently.

But he didn't say, I regret what I did. He didn't say he would do anything differently. And he also didn't offer an apology. Instead, what we have is Acosta really coming forward and saying, I did the best that I could do. And, essentially, he did nod to the idea that the president wanted him to talk about this.

But we're going to have to watch and see kind of how this moves forward.