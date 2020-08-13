News Wrap: Firefighters battle new blaze in Southern California

Judy Woodruff:

Claims for jobless benefits in the U.S. fell below one million last week for the first time since the pandemic began, but new Labor Department statistics show millions of Americans still out of work amid rampant layoffs, all as negotiations over a federal aid package remain stalled.

Meanwhile, the U.S. reported its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus since mid-May, nearly 1,500.

I spoke this evening with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's talk about this virus. Right know, the good news is that the number of new cases does seem to be slowing. But, on the other hand, the daily death toll has more than doubled what it was a month ago. I looked. There were 1,470 deaths yesterday, more than any other day in the month of August.

The United States is not where it should be right now, is it?