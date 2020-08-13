Will Israel-UAE deal represent a ‘seismic shift’ in the Middle East?

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, one analyst call this a seismic shift. Another analyst told me this was inevitable.

But the fact is that the UAE becomes only the third country to normalize relations with Israel. Israel and the UAE had already been growing closer because of a shared enemy, Iran.

But if they had been working mostly under the table over the last few years, this basically removes the table. As one senior U.S. official put it to me today, that just because this isn't maybe a big surprise doesn't make it a big deal.

And the U.S. and Israeli officials hope that it is an even bigger deal because it leads to more countries normalizing relations. A senior U.S. official told me he hopes it is a domino effect.

U.S. and Israeli officials have been talking to Bahrain, Oman, hoping that at least one of them, Judy, joins the UAE at a signing ceremony at the White House next month.