News Wrap: Florida joins states moving to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: New worries about war in Ukraine sent Wall Street looking for cover.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 622 points, 1.8 percent, to close at 34312. The Nasdaq fell 407 points. That's nearly 3 percent. The S&P 500 slid 94. That's down 2 percent.

California will shift its approach to COVID-19 from pandemic to endemic, still a threat, but considered manageable. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the move today, the first by any state. It emphasizes prevention and quick response, but leaves various emergency orders intact.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Washington estimated 73 percent of Americans are now immune to the Omicron variant.

We will talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pandemic after the news summary.

Busloads of Canadian police began arriving in downtown Ottawa today, as hundreds of truckers braced for a crackdown. They have been protesting against COVID restrictions for nearly three weeks. Today, work crews put up fences outside Parliament, and the city's police chief warned that authorities won't wait much longer to make their move.