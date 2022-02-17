Thursday on the NewsHour, shelling in eastern Ukraine sparks dire warnings that Russia could be concocting a pretext for invasion. Then, we ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about the uncertain future of COVID-19 amid changing of public health guidelines. Also, the other former police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are cross-examined about whether they should have intervened.
Segments From This Episode
Western nations warn shelling in Ukraine could provide false pretext for Russian invasion11 min
News Wrap: Florida joins states moving to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy5 min
Fauci on the uncertain future of COVID-19 amid changing public health guidelines13 min
What a Minnesota trial says about police officers’ responsibility to intervene7 min
Disinformation abounds in the wellness community. How one anti-vax influencer broke free9 min
‘Civil Rights Queen’ examines the legacy of Constance Baker Motley6 min