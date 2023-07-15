News Wrap: Forecasters say U.S. heat wave is entering its most intense phase

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, new all-time records heat records could be set across the South and West, doctors say dehydration was likely why Israeli PM Netanyahu had to be taken to a hospital, at least 26 died in landslides and flooding in South Korea, South Korea’s president made a surprise visit to Ukraine and pledged aid, and Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s singles championship at Wimbledon.
