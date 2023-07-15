Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the country navigates this summer’s extreme heat, many incarcerated Americans are suffering through the scorching temperatures with little or no air conditioning. Then, why millions of Americans are living in areas without easy access to an ambulance. Plus, we get a bird’s eye view of falconry, the ancient sport of hunting game with birds of prey.
