July 15, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the country navigates this summer’s extreme heat, many incarcerated Americans are suffering through the scorching temperatures with little or no air conditioning. Then, why millions of Americans are living in areas without easy access to an ambulance. Plus, we get a bird’s eye view of falconry, the ancient sport of hunting game with birds of prey.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch