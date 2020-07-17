News Wrap: Ginsburg says she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer recurrence

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced she's had a recurrence of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In a court statement, Ginsburg said the treatment has already reduced lesions on her liver. She also said she has no plans to retire. Ginsburg is 87 and previously recovered from lung and pancreatic cancers. She was briefly hospitalized this week for a possible infection.

In Georgia, three white men charged with murdering an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, pled not guilty today. Police say Arbery was shot and killed after the men spotted him jogging, thought he was a burglar, and chased him down. It happened in February. No charges were filed until video of the incident emerged last month.

The Pentagon issued a new policy today that effectively bans the Confederate Flag from military installations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a memo that only the American flag will be displayed, along with state, territorial and military banners.

At a virtual town hall, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said the oath that everyone in the military takes is paramount.