News Wrap: Ginsburg says she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer recurrence

Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other news: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced she's had a recurrence of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
In a court statement, Ginsburg said the treatment has already reduced lesions on her liver. She also said she has no plans to retire. Ginsburg is 87 and previously recovered from lung and pancreatic cancers. She was briefly hospitalized this week for a possible infection.
In Georgia, three white men charged with murdering an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, pled not guilty today. Police say Arbery was shot and killed after the men spotted him jogging, thought he was a burglar, and chased him down. It happened in February. No charges were filed until video of the incident emerged last month.
The Pentagon issued a new policy today that effectively bans the Confederate Flag from military installations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a memo that only the American flag will be displayed, along with state, territorial and military banners.
At a virtual town hall, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said the oath that everyone in the military takes is paramount.
Mark Milley:
Going back to the oath, going back to the idea, the idea that is America, the idea that every one of us is free and equal.
Remember the words of Lincoln, that this is a nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men — and I would add all women — are created equal, period, full stop. And that's what we're about.
Amna Nawaz:
The president has defended the right to display the Confederate Flag.
In view of that, the Pentagon policy never directly mentions the flag or uses the word ban, though it does have the same effect.
The federal government has carried out its third execution this week. An Iowa drug kingpin, Dustin Honken, died by lethal injection this afternoon at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He'd been convicted of killing five people in 1993. Federal executions resumed this week after 17 years.
The Democratic National Committee is telling members of Congress not to attend the party's national convention next month in Milwaukee. An e-mail from the DNC cites COVID-19 and says the convention will be mostly virtual, with delegates voting remotely. Republicans have downsized their convention in Jacksonville, Florida, but are still planning for delegates to attend in person.
The Democratic chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, lost his primary to a progressive challenger today. The Associated Press declared Jamaal Bowman the winner. He campaigned for racial justice and argued Engel has lost touch with voters after 16 terms. The primary was June 24. It took this long to determine the winner from absentee ballots.
Nations across South Asia are now reporting more than 220 dead in monsoon flooding. Nearly four million people across Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, and Nepal have been cut off or forced to flee in recent weeks. The devastation has submerged homes and roadways across the region, leaving people, like these in Bangladesh, increasingly desperate.
Morium Khatun (through translator):
We have taken shelter beside a road, and we're out of work. Our children are with us, and we can't get a square meal. We don't have anything good to eat. You cannot imagine how we are getting through this.
Amna Nawaz:
Forecasters in Bangladesh say the flooding could get worse next week, as two major rivers overflow.
A 100-year-old man in Britain was knighted today for raising more than $40 million in pandemic relief. Tom Moore sought donations last spring, using his walker to lap his garden 100 times, one for each year of his life. His feat became a sensation, and the money poured in.
Today, outside Windsor Castle, Moore leaned against his walker as queen Elizabeth honored him. And, with the traditional sword tap, he formally became Sir Tom.
And on Wall Street today, stocks mostly marked time, as investors weighed surging COVID infections against the possibility of more economic aid from Congress. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 62 points to close below 26672. The Nasdaq rose 29 points, and the S&P 500 added nine.
And a key civil rights leader, the Reverend C.T. Vivian, died today in Atlanta. He was a close ally of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and organized Freedom Rides across the South. He also led efforts to register black voters in Selma, Alabama, where a white sheriff famously punched him, galvanizing the movement.
In 2013, President Obama recognized Reverend Vivian for his decades of leadership and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. C.T. Vivian was 95 years old.
