Presence, tactics of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, prompt questions and criticism

Amna Nawaz:

State and local leaders in Portland, Oregon, are calling for federal agents sent in response to weeks of protests to leave the city. Those protests were first sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Since their arrival, federal agents wearing military-style gear, and sometimes driving unmarked vans, have unleashed tear gas into crowds, rounded up and detained protesters, and even shot one man in the head with a non-lethal round, causing serious injury.

Their presence and their tactics have raised questions about the use of federal agencies to police cities, even when local authorities don't want them there.

Jonathan Levinson has been reporting on all this for Oregon Public Broadcasting, and he joins me now.

Jonathan, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We should point out that those protests have been largely peaceful. There's been vandalism, some property damage, but you have been following this. So tell me, when did you first notice there were federal agents, not local police. And who do we know that those federal agents are?