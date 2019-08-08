News Wrap: Guam’s Catholic diocese sued over alleged sex abuse

Nick Schifrin:

The United Nations is sounding a dire new warning about how the way we use our land is increasing the effects of climate change.

A report out today from an international panel of more than 100 scientists found that the world's land and water resources are being exploited at — quote — "unprecedented rates." And it said large-scale farming, along with the global consumption of meat and dairy, are fueling climate change in a way that could result in a food crisis.

We will take a closer look at these findings after the news summary.

More than 200 former altar boys, students, and Boy Scouts in Guam are suing the U.S. territory's Catholic diocese for sexual abuse that dates back to the 1950s. The Associated Press reported they were assaulted by clergy, teachers, and Scout leaders linked to the church.

The island's former Archbishop Anthony Apuron is one of those named. The Vatican convicted him of sex abuse in 2016. But he still remains a bishop and still receives a stipend from the church.

In the wake of two deadly mass shootings, more than 200 U.S. mayors are urging senators to return to Washington and pass gun safety legislation. In a letter addressed to Senate leaders today, the mayors called for a vote on two bills that have passed the House that expand background checks for gun sales.

Among them was Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were shot dead this weekend. She spoke to reporters alongside Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.