News Wrap: Guam’s Catholic diocese sued over alleged sex abuse

Nick Schifrin:
The United Nations is sounding a dire new warning about how the way we use our land is increasing the effects of climate change.
A report out today from an international panel of more than 100 scientists found that the world's land and water resources are being exploited at — quote — "unprecedented rates." And it said large-scale farming, along with the global consumption of meat and dairy, are fueling climate change in a way that could result in a food crisis.
We will take a closer look at these findings after the news summary.
More than 200 former altar boys, students, and Boy Scouts in Guam are suing the U.S. territory's Catholic diocese for sexual abuse that dates back to the 1950s. The Associated Press reported they were assaulted by clergy, teachers, and Scout leaders linked to the church.
The island's former Archbishop Anthony Apuron is one of those named. The Vatican convicted him of sex abuse in 2016. But he still remains a bishop and still receives a stipend from the church.
In the wake of two deadly mass shootings, more than 200 U.S. mayors are urging senators to return to Washington and pass gun safety legislation. In a letter addressed to Senate leaders today, the mayors called for a vote on two bills that have passed the House that expand background checks for gun sales.
Among them was Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were shot dead this weekend. She spoke to reporters alongside Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
Nan Whaley:
My focus is getting something done around gun control, so this terrible tragic issue incident in Dayton may not have to happen in other places.
Nick Schifrin:
President Trump has said he supports background check legislation, but those words have yet to translate to action.
And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted pressure to call senators back from their August recess, over concerns the bills won't have enough Republican support.
The State Department lashed out at China today for disclosing the photograph and personal information of a U.S. diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
The state Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus insisted China's actions were — quote — "completely unacceptable."
Morgan Ortagus:
I don't think that, that leaking an American diplomat's private information, pictures, names of their children, I don't think that that's a formal protest. That is what a thuggish regime would do. That's not how a responsible nation would behave.
Nick Schifrin:
Pro-democracy protesters have filled Hong Kong's streets for the last few months, demanding democratic reforms. Mainland China has criticized them. And Hong Kong police have arrested nearly 600.
The demonstrators plan to hold another major protest at Hong Kong's international airport this weekend.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit today against the bureau and the Justice Department over his firing. McCabe insisted his termination last year was in retaliation for his — quote — "refusal to pledge allegiance" to President Trump. He was fired after a Justice Department inspector general found he leaked information to the media, and then lied about it to investigators.
McCabe played a key role in the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
And stocks rallied on Wall Street today, boosted by gains in the technology sector. The Dow Jones industrial average soared 371 points to close at 26378. The Nasdaq rose 176 points and the S&P 500 added 54.
