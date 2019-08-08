Why massive Mississippi ICE raids took communities by surprise

Tony McGee:

We have had a tremendous response, honestly.

It started early yesterday once the word got out. People started calling, coming. We have a lot of organizations in Scott County that are deeply rooted into the Hispanic community. And so they came to lend support to our school people, as we try to translate a different language and making sure that everybody felt safe.

We have had a tremendous amount of support across the nation today, everything from California to New Jersey. People have contacted us about what can they do for — not only in monetary, but what can they do for boys and girls to provide an environment to them?

On our end, especially in the community and the school, we had no prior knowledge. And so it was — it was pretty — pretty shocking. It was really a tough day emotionally for our educators and students and families.

As far as local law enforcement, as far as I understand, they had very limited knowledge or no knowledge of it too. So it was one of those things that we found out about it after it happened.