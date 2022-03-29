News Wrap: Gunman kills at least 5 people in a Tel Aviv suburb

In our news wrap Tuesday, a gunman killed at least five people in a Tel Aviv suburb in the third such attack in Israel in a week, Shanghai's sweeping lockdown to stop a COVID surge entered a second day, South Korea dismissed North Korea's claim it launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, and the Senate voted to consider Lisa Cook's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board.

