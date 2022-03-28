News Wrap: Senate committee delays vote on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
In our news wrap Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee postponed its vote on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson until next week, a federal judge found former President Trump "more likely than not" committed crimes in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, President Biden laid out his proposed spending blueprint, and Shanghai went in a phased lockdown to control a COVID outbreak in China.
