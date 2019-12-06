News Wrap: Gunman who killed 3 at Fla. air station was member of Saudi Air Force

Judy Woodruff:

U.S. unemployment has now fallen to a 50-year low, as hiring picked up steam. The Labor Department today reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in November, down from 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, employers added a larger-than-expected net of 266,000 new jobs last month. That is the biggest increase in 10 months.

Today's strong jobs report 10 stocks soaring on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average surged 337 points to close at 28015. The Nasdaq rose more than 85 points, and the S&P 500 added 28.

Florida officials have confirmed that a gunman who killed three people today at Naval Air Station Pensacola was a member of the Saudi Air Force. The attack happened in a classroom where the suspect was undergoing aviation training. Several people were wounded, before an officer shot and killed the suspect.

Governor Ron DeSantis said authorities are investigating several possible links to terrorism.