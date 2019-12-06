The facts behind Trump’s claims of Ukrainian election interference

Lisa Desjardins:

We may not know all of the actors, but let's start with the press.

First of all, there was this article from Politico in 2017. Look at that. It says Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump. That's a blaring headline. But, if you dig deeper, really, the only evidence is — there is about that one Democratic staffer.

And that article itself says there was no deeper effort. They didn't have proof of a top-down effort. That was 2017.

But then flash forward to earlier this year, and you see in The Hill in March a reporter named John Solomon in a piece that was titled as opinion put out this idea that there was a Ukrainian plot to help Clinton.

Now, it should be noted that this — in particular, this report, William, now is under investigation by The Hill, as is John Solomon's reporting. The president, though, picked up on it. He tweeted the very next day. He — or that day. He saw that report.

And you see this idea of starting to take hold. Rudy Giuliani appeared on FOX News a couple months later, also putting out these theories.

What's happening here? Well, the intelligence community is looking at this. And they have recently, according to The New York Times, concluded that, actually, it was Russia that put out these ideas that Ukraine was behind any election meddling in 2016, certainly something that benefits Russia, that's been in the hot spot for this.