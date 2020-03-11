News Wrap: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Judy Woodruff:

Three more sexual assault cases against Weinstein are under investigation in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, raising the possibility that he could face additional charges.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said today that he will remain in the race for the White House. That is despite suffering a series of losses in yesterday's primary races to former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden now leads the delegate count with 864, compared to Sanders' 710.

We will take a closer look at the state of the race, later in the program.

The U.S. Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a win on its immigration policy today. It will allow asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their claims are adjudicated.

The move overturned a lower court order that put a partial block on the administration's policy. Some 60,000 people have already been sent back to Mexico to await their U.S. court hearings.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted today to extend controversial surveillance tools. The bipartisan bill renews parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which authorizes monitoring of suspected spies and terrorists. The provisions were set to expire March 15. The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is more uncertain.

A rocket attack killed three soldiers, including two Americans, in Iraq today. It happened northwest of Baghdad at a military camp in Taji. U.S. officials say that at least 10 coalition members were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the base has been hit before by Iranian-backed militias.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban rejected a plan by the Afghan government to stagger the release of prisoners ahead of potential peace talks. An initial deal signed by the U.S. and Taliban last month called for 5,000 Taliban prisoners to be freed.

Kabul said that it will let out 1,500 of the prisoners as a goodwill measure, and urged the Taliban to halt their fighting.