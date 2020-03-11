What WHO doctor says Americans should do in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The World Health Organization officially characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic today.

President Donald Trump will be addressing the nation tonight to discuss the widening spread of the virus. We will be back here on PBS with that live at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The novel coronavirus has now killed roughly 4,400 people worldwide and infected about 120,000, including more than 1,000 in the U.S.

That triggered another nosedive on Wall Street, as the Dow Jones industrial average entered bear market territory. It has now fallen 20 percent below last month's record close. The Dow plunged today 1,465 points to close at 23553. The Nasdaq fell 392 points, and the S&P 500 lost nearly 141.

That comes amid a new wave of cancellations and restrictions on large gatherings. In an unprecedented move, the NCAA college basketball tournament announced that its games will be held without fans in attendance.

Amna Nawaz has more on the outbreak's impact both at home and abroad.