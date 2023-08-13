News Wrap: Hawaii governor surveys Maui fire damage, warns death toll will grow

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, the Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century as search efforts continue and the death toll keeps rising, at least 21 people died in a mudslide and flash flood in western China, Russian shelling killed 7 people in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, and the annual Perseids meteor shower peaked overnight.
