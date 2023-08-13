News Wrap: Hawaii governor surveys Maui fire damage, warns death toll will grow

In our news wrap Sunday, the Maui wildfire is now the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century as search efforts continue and the death toll keeps rising, at least 21 people died in a mudslide and flash flood in western China, Russian shelling killed 7 people in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, and the annual Perseids meteor shower peaked overnight.

