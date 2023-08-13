August 13, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why recruiting and Americans’ confidence in the U.S. military are both lagging. Then, how the closure of a small city’s sugar beet processing plant is disrupting farmers and the community. Plus, the fight over Oklahoma’s approval of the nation’s first publicly funded religious school.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch