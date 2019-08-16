News Wrap: Hong Kong braces for weekend of demonstrations

Amna Nawaz:

Representative Rashida Tlaib now says she won't visit the West Bank to see her grandmother, hours after the Israeli government granted her entry on humanitarian grounds. Israel initially barred both Tlaib and fellow Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from entry over their support of boycotts protesting Israel's policies and treatment of Palestinians.

But Israel reversed its ban on Tlaib, on the condition she promise not to promote the boycotts during her trip. Tlaib tweeted that she wouldn't visit under such — quote — "oppressive conditions."

North Korea, meanwhile, fired two projectiles into the sea Friday, marking its sixth launch in three weeks. Those launches came after a government spokesman for the North criticized South Korea for continuing planned joint military exercises with the U.S. Pyongyang also rejected the South's offer of peace talks. President Trump has shrugged off the tests as — quote — "smaller."

In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters began a weekend of demonstrations amid suspicion China may send in paramilitary forces. At night, thousands of demonstrators gathered for a student-led rally against the ruling Communist Party in China. Earlier, in the Chinese border town of Shenzhen, Chinese paramilitaries held exercises at a sports stadium.

But police in Hong Kong insisted they're in control.