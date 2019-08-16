How people of Kashmir are reacting to India’s crackdown

Surabhi Tandon:

Well, I was in Srinagar for about five days, and I tried to visit as many neighborhoods as possible.

Of course, the security situation sort of changed every day, in that the extent of the curfew-like situations were changing each day that I was there. But, for the most part, people in Srinagar, where I was, were under a fair amount of lockdown. Movement was restricted.

In fact, if you didn't have a curfew pass or a reason to go to the hospital or chemist, something that was urgent, you weren't really allowed to move around between neighborhoods. This is for civilians.

For journalists as well, we were guarded in most areas we went to. There were some no-go zones. Of course, I was also there during the time of Eid, which was this Monday. So, on Saturday, which was the 11th of August, the government did ease up restrictions.

They opened up some markets in parts of the city. And that's when you saw a fair amount of movement, people coming out, buying things in preparation for the festival, but also buying things to stock up, because nobody knows even at this point how long these curfew-like situations are going to last.