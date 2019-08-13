News Wrap: Hong Kong’s airport again crippled by protests

Jonathan Miller:

Midnight Hong Kong time, and the protestors who'd forced the cancellation of all outbound flights for the second day running became suddenly agitated as a thin blue line tentatively entered the arrivals hall, terminal one. Laser pens blinded the officers, who were immediately forced to retreat.

The black shirts thought for a moment they'd seen the police off. Then, the riot police arrived. Initially they picked off individuals. Some were beaten, then cuffed.

One riot policeman became immediately trapped inside the doors to the terminal. You see him attempting an arrest, then he's set upon. He loses, then is beaten with his own baton.

The intensity of the mistrust and hatred that has built up exploding. The cop pulls a hand gun but shows restraint; he does not fire. He's finally rescued.

Beijing's rhetoric of "no leniency, no mercy" still reverberating around Hong Kong, a city in the throes of chaos and escalating violence and now gripped by fear of what China might do.

At 20 to 1:00 in the morning, the protestors surround another suspected police spy and cuff him with plastic cable ties. The editor of a Chinese communist party paper, the English language "Global Times," tweeted that Fu Guohao is one of his Hong Kong-based reporters.

There is an ugly symmetry to all this. It followed other violent incidents on Sunday in which Hong Kong police fired tear gas into underground stations, chased and beat fleeing protestors, and, across the harbor, shot a young female protestor in the eye with a baton round.

Carrie Lam, the pro-Beijing political leader of the semi-autonomous territory, held a news conference this morning.