Report suggests Placido Domingo’s sexual impropriety was an ‘open secret’ in opera world

Amna Nawaz:

For decades, Placido Domingo has been one of the biggest names in opera. A multi-Grammy Award winner and one of the iconic Three Tenors, his star power and industry status are beyond compare. The 78-year-old Spaniard currently conducts and directs the Los Angeles Opera, and he still attracts sell-out crowds across the globe.

But a new "Associated Press" report out today says that rise to fame was littered with sexual misconduct. The story cites nine women, eight singers and one dancer, who say Domingo harassed them and tried to pressure them into sexual relationships over 30 years, often at venues where he held a managerial position. All but one requested anonymity.

Patricia Wulf sang at the Washington National Opera in the late 1990s and 2000s. Domingo was the artistic director there and later the general director.