News Wrap: Hong Kong’s leader apologizes — but doesn’t withdraw bill

Judy Woodruff:

Negotiations with Beijing have largely stalled, and Mr. Trump is preparing to place tariffs on all of China's remaining exports to the U.S.

In California, Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to pay $1 billion to local governments for wildfire losses caused by its equipment. Today's settlement covers fires from 2015, 2017 and last year. The utility already filed for federal bankruptcy protection, facing lawsuits seeking billions in damages.

Boeing today announced its first deal for a 737 MAX jet since two fatal crashes. The parent company of British Airways and other carriers signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of the planes. All existing 737 MAXes are now grounded while Boeing works on problems linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The father of a child killed in a 2012 school massacre has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book that claimed it never happened. Twenty children and six teachers died in the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

A judgment in the defamation suit came Monday in Wisconsin, where one of the authors lives. A later trial will decide the monetary damages.

Facebook is moving into digital currency. The social media giant rolled out plans today for its own currency called Libra. It is being developed in partnership with PayPal, Uber, Visa and others. Facebook aims to launch the currency in six to 12 months, it says.

And on Wall Street, stocks jumped after the president said that he will hold trade talks with China's president. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 353 points to close at 26465. The Nasdaq rose 109 points, and the S&P 500 added 28.

