News Wrap: Hong Kong’s leader apologizes — but doesn’t withdraw bill

In our news wrap Tuesday, Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, issued an apology but did not withdraw the extradition bill that has sparked mass demonstrations. Millions have protested the proposal, which would allow China to extradite people from Hong Kong to the mainland for trial. Also, President Trump says he will hold trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Japan's G-20 summit.
Nick Schifrin:
In Washington today, the U.S. and Europe's top diplomats presented a united front, but they are divide sharply on Iran.
E.U. Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini's visit came less than 24 hours after that troop announcement, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as strictly defensive.
Mike Pompeo:
President Trump doesn't want war, and we will continue to communicate that message, while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region.
Nick Schifrin:
But while the administration's policy is maximum pressure, Mogherini on Monday urged maximum restraint.
Federica Mogherini:
What we wouldn't like to see is a military escalation in the region. We think that would be extremely dangerous.
Nick Schifrin:
The U.S. blames Iran for the most recent escalation by attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The military released these photos it says showing Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps sailors removing an unexploded Iranian mine from one of the tankers.
In an interview with "Time" magazine, President Trump called the attacks — quote — "very minor," but that he would — quote — "certainly go to war" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump:
This was a horrible one-sided deal.
Nick Schifrin:
In 2018, President Trump abandoned the deal limiting Iran's nuclear program. Today, U.S. sanctions have dramatically reduced Iranian oil exports and revenue. Under pressure economically, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is publicly defiant.
Hassan Rouhani (through translator):
Despite all of the Americans' efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful.
Nick Schifrin:
Iran vows to exceed caps imposed by the nuclear deal on enrichment and stockpiles if Europe can't deliver economic benefits. European diplomats, who met yesterday in Luxembourg, say they are caught between the U.S. pressure campaign and trying to pressure Iran to stay in the deal, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday.
Angela Merkel (through translator):
In regard to the nuclear deal, we are pushing Iran to abide by it. If that is not the case, there will, of course, be consequences.
-
Nick Schifrin:
But analysts say Europe will struggle to fulfill Iran's demands. And more U.S. troops will soon arrive in the region, as tensions continue to escalate.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nick Schifrin.
Judy Woodruff:
We will get perspectives on the Shanahan matter and on Iran from sides of the political aisle after the news summary.
In Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a new apology today, but stopped short of saying she will permanently withdraw an unpopular extradition bill. It would allow mainland China to extradite criminal suspects from Hong Kong. The measure has sparked weeks of mass protests and clashes with police, and pro-democracy activists said the apology is not enough.
-
Bonnie Leung:
All of our demands of Carrie Lam stepping down, withdrawal of the bill, and also holding the police accountable all are ignored by Carrie Lam. Therefore, the civil human rights front do not accept at all Carrie Lam's so-called apology. Carrie Lam can no longer effectively govern Hong Kong.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Chief Executive Lam also insisted today that she will finish out her five-year term.
The ousted former President of Egypt Mohammed Morsi was buried today, under heavy security. That came as the U.N. Human Rights Office called for a prompt investigation of his death. The Islamist leader collapsed and died in a Cairo courtroom on Monday. International groups and Morsi's now-banned Muslim Brotherhood charged that prison conditions ruined his health.
Back in this country, a court-martial began in San Diego today for U.S. Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, charged with war crimes in Iraq. A military prosecutor said Gallagher bragged about killing a wounded Islamic State prisoner. The defense denied that and said the special operations chief treated the captive's wounds.
President Trump now says that he will hold trade talks with China's President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Japan next week. He tweeted today that he spoke to Xi by phone, and said they will have what he called an extended meeting.
But at a Senate hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said tariffs may be the only real hope.
-
Robert Lighthizer:
I don't know if it'll get them to stop cheating, tariffs alone. I think you don't have any other option. I know one thing that won't work, and that is talking to them, because we have done that for 20 years. And I know you agree with me on that.
So, if they — if we don't get an agreement, and — then we have to do something. And if there's a better idea than tariffs, I would like to hear it. I haven't heard it.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Negotiations with Beijing have largely stalled, and Mr. Trump is preparing to place tariffs on all of China's remaining exports to the U.S.
In California, Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to pay $1 billion to local governments for wildfire losses caused by its equipment. Today's settlement covers fires from 2015, 2017 and last year. The utility already filed for federal bankruptcy protection, facing lawsuits seeking billions in damages.
Boeing today announced its first deal for a 737 MAX jet since two fatal crashes. The parent company of British Airways and other carriers signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of the planes. All existing 737 MAXes are now grounded while Boeing works on problems linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.
The father of a child killed in a 2012 school massacre has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book that claimed it never happened. Twenty children and six teachers died in the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
A judgment in the defamation suit came Monday in Wisconsin, where one of the authors lives. A later trial will decide the monetary damages.
Facebook is moving into digital currency. The social media giant rolled out plans today for its own currency called Libra. It is being developed in partnership with PayPal, Uber, Visa and others. Facebook aims to launch the currency in six to 12 months, it says.
And on Wall Street, stocks jumped after the president said that he will hold trade talks with China's president. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 353 points to close at 26465. The Nasdaq rose 109 points, and the S&P 500 added 28.
