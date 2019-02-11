News Wrap: House Democratic leaders condemn tweet by Omar

Judy Woodruff:

The National Weather Service said that Seattle has received as much snow in one day as the city usually gets in an entire year. A new winter storm is now bearing down on the region and it could dump several more inches of snow.

In Iran, tens of thousands of people rallied on the streets of Tehran today to mark the 40th anniversary of that country's Islamic Revolution. Crowds celebrated in the snow, waving flags, and carrying pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini, who came to power after ousting the U.S.-backed shah in 1979. The revolution turned the tides of U.S. relations with Iran from allies to stark rivals.

U.S.-led coalition warplanes in Syria struck the country's last Islamic State stronghold in the eastern part of the country. That triggered fierce fighting between U.S.-backed Syrian forces and ISIS in the Baghouz region near the Iraqi border. The head of the Syrian Democratic Forces' media office reported that some 1,500 civilians were forced to flee.

Back in this country, there's word cigarette smoking rates among young Americans have stopped falling. New data out today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the popularity of e-cigarettes was most likely to blame. Over the last year, the number of high school students using tobacco products increased by around 38 percent. And nearly 21 percent of high school students, roughly three million, admitted to vaping in 2018. That's up from 12 percent the previous year.

Stocks were mixed on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 53 points to close at 25053. The Nasdaq rose more than nine points, and the S&P 500 added nearly two.

The music industry is celebrating a string of historic wins at last night's 61st annual Grammy awards. Cardi B became the first solo woman to win best rap album, while Kacey Musgraves's "Golden Hour" took home album of the year. Childish Gambino — that's the stage name for Donald Glover — made history, as "This Is America" became the first rap-based track to win both record and song of the year.

And a passing to note: North Carolina Republican Congressman Walter Jones died Sunday on his 76th birthday, after suffering complications from a fall. Jones served in Congress since 1995, and gained a reputation for being a political maverick. He was initially a passionate supporter of the 2003 invasion in Iraq, but later became an outspoken critic. Walter Jones wrote letters to over 11,000 families of fallen soldiers as a form of penance.

