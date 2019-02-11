What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, accompanied by his wife Pamela Northam announces he will not resign during a news conference in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jay Paul/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Gov. Northam’s ‘indentured servant’ remark challenged

Politics

RICHMOND, Va. — Historians say Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wrongly used the term “indentured servants” when referring to the first Africans to arrive in what is now Virginia. Scholars say they were enslaved.

During an interview Sunday on CBS, Northam said the “first indentured servants from Africa” arrived in 1619. Interviewer Gayle King interjected, saying, “also known as slavery.” Northam replied “yes.”

Davidson College professor Michael Guasco confirms that some historians did use the term in the 1970s to 1990s to describe the small group of Africans who arrived because a few of them became free decades later. But he says historians have since confirmed through records that these first Africans in Virginia arrived as slaves and that most remained enslaved.

Northam said in a statement Monday that a historian recently advised him to use the “indentured servant” term. He said he’s “still learning and committed to getting it right.”

READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Northam survives scandal by staying out of sight

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 13 Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats

  2. Read Feb 13 Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

  3. Read Feb 11 How bots turned this State of the Union moment into a viral meme

  4. Read Feb 12 Column: If your business can’t pay a living wage, it shouldn’t exist

  5. Watch Feb 11 Southern Baptist officials sexually abused hundreds, new reports reveal

The racist role of blackface in American society

Politics Feb 04

The Latest