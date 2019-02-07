News Wrap: House panel debates forcing Trump to disclose his tax returns

Amna Nawaz:

E.U. officials have said Britain exiting the bloc without a deal in place is — quote — "not an option." The U.K. is set to leave the E.U. on March 29.

And back in this country, SunTrust and BB&T banks announced plans today to merge, creating what will become the nation's sixth largest bank. It's the first major bank merger since the 2008 financial crisis. The deal between two of the country's largest regional banks is valued at $66 billion.

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street today over concerns the global economy is weakening. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 220 points to close at 25169. The Nasdaq fell nearly 87 points and the S&P 500 slipped 25.

And Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson has died. He passed away in hospice care today at his home in Los Angeles. Robinson was a 12-time All-Star outfielder who hit 586 career home runs. He is the only player to win the MVP award in both the American and National Leagues.

In 1975, he became the first black manager in Major League Baseball, managing five teams over a 17-year career. Frank Robinson was 83 years old.

