News Wrap: House passes Senate’s border funding bill

Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news, Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have abandoned their emergency border funding bill, and gave final passage to the Senate's version instead. That bipartisan measure contains $4.6 billion, mostly to care for migrants. House liberals wanted more protections for migrants, and less money for enforcement, but the White House and Senate Republicans said no.
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.:
I, for one, am very disappointed. And I will never forget the images and the stories, and will continue to fight for a better outcome and fight for these kids. So, having said all of that, it has been decided that we should move forward.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.:
It's a difficult decision, but I know it's the right thing, because I know we have a common objective here. We know we need resources at the border right away. We know, by the action my friend is taking, we now have the possibility of making that happen and doing it in a very bipartisan way.
Judy Woodruff:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she reluctantly accepted the Senate bill as the only way to ensure help for migrant children before Congress leaves for a week-long recess.
The "NewsHour" confirmed that, in connection with the concession, Pelosi won Vice President Pence's promise to inform Congress within 24 hours when a migrant child dies in custody. He also agreed that no child will be held more than 90 days.
The Trump administration has made new personnel moves in immigration enforcement. Mark Morgan will become head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He moves over from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he had been acting director for just one month. The new acting director of ICE is Matthew Albence. He had served as deputy director since last August.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pled not guilty today to mortgage fraud charges in New York. He arrived from a detention center, where he is already serving time for federal convictions of tax and bank fraud linked to the Russia investigation. A conviction on the state charges would keep Manafort locked up even if President Trump pardons him for the federal crimes.
The president arrived in Osaka, Japan, this evening for the annual summit of the Group of 20, the leaders of the world's major economies. Tensions over trade, Iran and North Korea are expected to be the top issues.
Mr. Trump met first with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and played up his America first policies.
President Donald Trump:
We have been very good to our allies. We work with our allies. We take care of allies. We have — generally speaking, I have inherited massive trade deficits with our allies. And we even help our allies militarily. So we do look at ourselves, and we look at ourselves, I think, more positively than ever before.
Judy Woodruff:
The president is scheduled to have separate meetings with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping.
Mr. Trump could start seeing warning labels on some of his tweets. Twitter says that it will now flag threatening and abusive messages, even from world leaders, provided they have more than 100,000 followers. The warning would obscure the tweet and explain the violation. Users would have to tap the screen to see the actual tweet.
There are longstanding complaints that the president gets a free pass to attack his opponents on Twitter.
In economic news, the U.S. economy grew at a solid pace in the first quarter at an annual rate of 3.1 percent. But that word comes amid forecasts of slower growth for the rest of the year.
Meanwhile, two large companies announced big job cuts. Ford Motor slashed 12,000 positions in Europe. That's a fifth of its work force there. And the German chemical firm BASF said that it will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide.
And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 10 points to close at 26526. The Nasdaq rose 57 points, and the S&P 500 added 11.
