News Wrap: House passes Senate’s border funding bill

Judy Woodruff:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she reluctantly accepted the Senate bill as the only way to ensure help for migrant children before Congress leaves for a week-long recess.

The "NewsHour" confirmed that, in connection with the concession, Pelosi won Vice President Pence's promise to inform Congress within 24 hours when a migrant child dies in custody. He also agreed that no child will be held more than 90 days.

The Trump administration has made new personnel moves in immigration enforcement. Mark Morgan will become head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He moves over from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he had been acting director for just one month. The new acting director of ICE is Matthew Albence. He had served as deputy director since last August.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pled not guilty today to mortgage fraud charges in New York. He arrived from a detention center, where he is already serving time for federal convictions of tax and bank fraud linked to the Russia investigation. A conviction on the state charges would keep Manafort locked up even if President Trump pardons him for the federal crimes.

The president arrived in Osaka, Japan, this evening for the annual summit of the Group of 20, the leaders of the world's major economies. Tensions over trade, Iran and North Korea are expected to be the top issues.

Mr. Trump met first with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and played up his America first policies.