News Wrap: Impeached Texas AG Paxton awaits Senate trial, denies wrongdoing

In our news wrap Sunday, the Texas Senate is preparing for a trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton after the House voted overwhelmingly to impeach him, President Erdogan declared victory in Turkey’s runoff election, a massive barrage of Russian drone strikes hit the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, and American driver Josef Newgarden won the 107th Indianapolis 500.

