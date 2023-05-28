Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the latest on the agreement in principle that the White House and Congressional GOP reached on a debt ceiling deal. Why having in-person medical interpreters is vital to the health of Asian Americans with limited English proficiency. The story of Capt. Frances Brown Wai’s heroism in World War II. Plus, a grandfather tells his grandson about a special wartime assignment.
