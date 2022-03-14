News Wrap: Iran defends missile strikes near U.S. consulate in northern Iraq

In our news wrap Monday, Iran defended firing missiles that landed near a U.S. consulate in northern Iraq on Sunday, a more contagious version of the omicron variant called BA.2 spread to additional cities in China, President Biden's Federal Reserve Board nomination is in jeopardy, quarterback Tom Brady reversed a decision to retire and Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies after cancer struggle.

