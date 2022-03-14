News Wrap: Iran defends missile strikes near U.S. consulate in northern Iraq

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, Iran defended firing missiles that landed near a U.S. consulate in northern Iraq on Sunday, a more contagious version of the omicron variant called BA.2 spread to additional cities in China, President Biden's Federal Reserve Board nomination is in jeopardy, quarterback Tom Brady reversed a decision to retire and Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies after cancer struggle.
