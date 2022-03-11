News Wrap: The world marks 2 years since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The world marked two years since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic.

Since then, there have been more than six million deaths worldwide, including 965,000 in the U.S. But a new study in the medical journal "The Lancet" estimates the real figure may be closer to 18 million deaths across the globe. That's three times the official count.

Lately, the number of new cases and deaths has fallen in most countries. But Germany's infection rate has risen for nine straight days, prompting a new warning today.