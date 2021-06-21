News Wrap: Iran’s president-elect rules out meeting with Biden, asks for lift on sanctions

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. Supreme Court says colleges may offer more than scholarships to Division I football and basketball players. But today's unanimous decision does not address whether that includes salaries for athletes.

Instead, the court blocked the NCAA from barring other benefits, from free graduate programs to computers. We will discuss the implications after the news summary.

The Biden administration acknowledged today that it's falling short on shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries this month. So far, fewer than 10 million doses have been sent.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said vaccine supply is not the problem.