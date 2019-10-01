News Wrap: Iraqi forces fire on protesters in Baghdad

In our news wrap Tuesday, violence broke out in Baghdad as security forces fired on crowds protesting corruption and a lack of jobs. Officials said one person was killed and some 200 hurt. Also, a mass march in Hong Kong erupted into some of the worst violence yet, as police shot a protester for the first time since the protests began.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: A mass march in Hong Kong erupted into some of the worst violence seen there yet.
And for the first time, police shot a protester. The unrest came as mainland China marked the 70th anniversary of the communist state.
Matt Frei of Independent Television News is in Hong Kong and reports on the protests that swept the city.
-
Matt Frei:
This march was banned by the authorities, who hovered in the wings, a bit like these awestruck and camera-shy tourists from mainland China.
And yet the numbers today were huge. It's easy for Beijing to blame any violence on the hooligans and these so-called terrorists, but this is more difficult to explain, tens of thousands of ordinary Hong Kong citizens, unafraid, marching for democracy on the streets of the city.
But, minutes later, things began to kick off. The police had promised to return force with force, and so they did, making more than 100 arrests. Today marks a grim first. A policemen drew his gun on a protester because he feared for the life of a fellow officer. The 18-year-old protester was shot in the chest, but survived.
There were six locations where they fought pitched battles, and we were at one of them. The tear gas canisters returned throw from the Hong Kong headquarters of the People's Liberation Army.
They wheeled in new supplies, bricks dug up from the road, and a production line of barricades. The resilience and fearlessness of the protesters has stunned the government here and in Beijing. Life in Hong Kong was supposed to be all about the aspiration of wealth, not the destruction of it for the sake of freedom.
But, today, Asia's financial capital was a battlefield, a bonfire at Beijing's birthday vanities, not that they cared, or even knew, in the capital, dancing, cheering, and reveling by numbers in a parallel universe, the one that still has all the muscle.
-
Judy Woodruff:
That report from Matt Frei of Independent Television News.
And we will return to the momentous events in Hong Kong and Beijing later in the program.
In Iraq, violence broke out in Baghdad as security forces fired on crowds protesting corruption and a lack of jobs. Officials said one person was killed and some 200 hurt. Protesters waving flags confronted police, who initially fired rubber bullets and tear gas. Then, they turned to live ammunition and water cannon.
But the demonstrators insisted they won't go away.
-
Mohammed Jassim (through translator):
We want the very basic rights, electricity, water, employment, and medicine, nothing else. We don't want power or money. All we ask is to live and have a piece of bread to eat, but this government is shooting at the crowd.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The government blamed what it called a group of rioters. Iraq has witnessed a number of similar protests in recent months.
A new Parliament took office in Indonesia today, amid protests against banning extramarital sex, penalizing abortions and curbing anti-corruption efforts. Demonstrators swarmed the streets of Jakarta, and police fired back with tear gas. The protests began last week over a new criminal code.
North Korea and the United States will revive nuclear talks beginning this weekend. The announcement today breaks a months-long stalemate. It began after a failed February summit between President Trump and the North's Kim Jong-un. North Korea has since carried out a string of short-range weapons tests.
Back in this country, a jury in Dallas convicted a white former police officer, Amber Guyger, of murdering a black neighbor in his own apartment. Guyger said she mistook Botham Jean's apartment for hers, thought he was an intruder, and opened fire. The courtroom erupted in cheers when the verdict was announced.
An attorney for Jean's family spoke afterward.
-
Lee Merritt:
This is a huge victory not only for the family of Botham Jean, but as his mother, Allison, told me a moment ago, this is a victory for black people in America. It's a signal that the tide is going to change here. Police officers are going to getting to be held accountable for their actions.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Guyger could get up to 99 years in prison under Texas law.
A U.S. Justice Department watchdog is blaming the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for a slow response to the opioid crisis. The inspector general's report today said that the DEA sharply reduced its policing of opioids, even as overdose deaths exploded from 2013 to 2017. The finding comes just before a major federal trial of claims against the industry.
Former Republican Congressman Chris Collins of New York pled guilty today in an insider trading case a day after resigning. He appeared in federal court in New York and admitted to conspiracy and making false statements. Prosecutors said that he leaked information about a drug company, and then lied about it.
Harvard University has scored a big win in a legal fight over its admissions process. A federal judge in Boston ruled today that the school doesn't hold Asian American applicants to a higher standard, as a lawsuit claimed. The case could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in Washington upheld the repeal of the so-called net neutrality rules. But it allowed states to enact their own standards. The federal regulations had barred Internet providers from favoring some services over others. The Federal Communications Commission scrapped them in 2017.
On Wall Street today, stocks sank on news that U.S. manufacturing is down for a second straight month. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 343 points to close at 26573. The Nasdaq fell 90 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 36.
And former President Jimmy Carter turned 95 today, making him the first American president to reach that milestone. Mr. Carter had hip replacement surgery in May, and has survived brain cancer in 2015, but he remains active.
Happy birthday.
