News Wrap: Iraqi forces fire on protesters in Baghdad

Matt Frei:

This march was banned by the authorities, who hovered in the wings, a bit like these awestruck and camera-shy tourists from mainland China.

And yet the numbers today were huge. It's easy for Beijing to blame any violence on the hooligans and these so-called terrorists, but this is more difficult to explain, tens of thousands of ordinary Hong Kong citizens, unafraid, marching for democracy on the streets of the city.

But, minutes later, things began to kick off. The police had promised to return force with force, and so they did, making more than 100 arrests. Today marks a grim first. A policemen drew his gun on a protester because he feared for the life of a fellow officer. The 18-year-old protester was shot in the chest, but survived.

There were six locations where they fought pitched battles, and we were at one of them. The tear gas canisters returned throw from the Hong Kong headquarters of the People's Liberation Army.

They wheeled in new supplies, bricks dug up from the road, and a production line of barricades. The resilience and fearlessness of the protesters has stunned the government here and in Beijing. Life in Hong Kong was supposed to be all about the aspiration of wealth, not the destruction of it for the sake of freedom.

But, today, Asia's financial capital was a battlefield, a bonfire at Beijing's birthday vanities, not that they cared, or even knew, in the capital, dancing, cheering, and reveling by numbers in a parallel universe, the one that still has all the muscle.