Pompeo, Democrats clash over whistleblower inquiry and documents

Yamiche Alcindor:

Secretary of State Pompeo's letter is really a key part of that.

He is now saying that he thinks that the Democrats are making it unfeasible for these depositions to go forward because they're going so quickly. He's also saying that State Department officials feel bullied.

I want to point out some things that are in the letter. The first is that he says depositions essentially need to be slowed down, because his State Department officials need to have time to find their counsel and to be able to know exactly what these depositions are going to be about.

He also says that Trump administration officials and their lawyers need to be included in these depositions, because there might be executive privilege issues. And we have seen the White House stop a lot of people from saying things that they think are executive privilege.

And Democrats, of course, have said that that's not exactly the right way to go about things. He also says that he is still going to be intending to comply with a subpoena, or at least looking — intending to comply with the subpoena to have documents turned over to Congress by Friday.

So there are some people who are seeing this as hard no from Secretary Pompeo. I was reaching out to the State Department to say, is this a hard no? And I haven't got an answer yet.

So, it leads me to think that Secretary Pompeo is saying, hey, these are not — we're not going about this right, but I am also going to provide people and have these depositions, as we know there are some scheduled already this month.