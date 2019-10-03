News Wrap: Iraqi security forces kill at least 12 more protesters

Judy Woodruff:

The attack came one day after thousands of Paris police staged a protest over working conditions and an increase in officer suicides.

The European Union's top court ruled today that Facebook must remove or block unlawful content worldwide, if E.U. courts order it. The case had begun with an Austrian politician who sued to remove a news item that she considered libelous and insulting. Facebook and industry groups warned that today's decision raises critical questions about freedom of expression.

Back in this country, MGM Resorts will pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 who were killed and hundreds hurt in the Las Vegas mass shooting of 2017. The gunman opened fire from his room in the MGM Hotel on an outdoor music festival. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Today's settlement resolves hundreds of lawsuits.

The number of people with severe lung conditions linked to vaping passed the 1,000 mark today, with 18 deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,080 confirmed and probable cases since March in 48 states. Officials have not yet identified a definitive cause for the lung injuries.

More than 45 million people across 14 Southern states of the U.S. are now suffering through a so-called flash drought. Government and university researchers reported today that the dry conditions came on suddenly, and worsened throughout September. The drought has parched farmland, dried up ponds and increased the danger of wildfires.

On Wall Street, stocks bounced back from two days of losses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 122 points to close at 26201. The Nasdaq rose 87 points, and the S&P 500 added 23.