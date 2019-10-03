News Wrap: Iraqi security forces kill at least 12 more protesters

In our news wrap Thursday, Iraqi security forces shot and killed at least 12 more protesters, raising the death toll to 33. The government cut off internet access in a bid to quell the unrest, but crowds defied a curfew. Also, a Hong Kong teenager shot by police is charged with rioting and attacking officers. He is the first person wounded by police gunfire in months of pro-democracy protests.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Security forces in Iraq shot and killed at least 12 more protesters, raising the death toll there to 33 over three days. The government also cut off Internet access, in a bid to calm things down.
Still, crowds in Baghdad defied a curfew, and troops opened fire with live rounds and tear gas. But the protesters insisted they wouldn't be cowed.
Abu Al Qassim (through translator):
Even with the curfew, I swear to God we will not retreat. We are demanding our simplest rights. It is the simplest rights that we ask for. I view this gas canister as if it had been given to me by a lady. We sacrifice ourselves for our country.
Judy Woodruff:
The protests have spread to Southern Iraq, where at least 10 people were killed overnight. Demonstrators are demanding jobs, better services and an end to corruption.
A Hong Kong teenager who was shot by police on Tuesday is now charged with rioting and attacking officers. He is the first person wounded by police gunfire in months of pro-democracy protests. New rallies tonight demanded accountability for the shooting. Police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
In Paris, at least four people were stabbed to death today at the city's police headquarters by a civilian co-worker. The assailant was finally shot and killed by an officer. France's interior minister said the man had worked in computer support since 2003, with no apparent problems.
Christophe Castaner (through translator):
This man was known inside the computer department. He worked alongside his colleagues and never presented any behavioral difficulties, never any warning signs. And, this morning, he went on a deadly rampage.
Judy Woodruff:
The attack came one day after thousands of Paris police staged a protest over working conditions and an increase in officer suicides.
The European Union's top court ruled today that Facebook must remove or block unlawful content worldwide, if E.U. courts order it. The case had begun with an Austrian politician who sued to remove a news item that she considered libelous and insulting. Facebook and industry groups warned that today's decision raises critical questions about freedom of expression.
Back in this country, MGM Resorts will pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 who were killed and hundreds hurt in the Las Vegas mass shooting of 2017. The gunman opened fire from his room in the MGM Hotel on an outdoor music festival. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Today's settlement resolves hundreds of lawsuits.
The number of people with severe lung conditions linked to vaping passed the 1,000 mark today, with 18 deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,080 confirmed and probable cases since March in 48 states. Officials have not yet identified a definitive cause for the lung injuries.
More than 45 million people across 14 Southern states of the U.S. are now suffering through a so-called flash drought. Government and university researchers reported today that the dry conditions came on suddenly, and worsened throughout September. The drought has parched farmland, dried up ponds and increased the danger of wildfires.
On Wall Street, stocks bounced back from two days of losses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 122 points to close at 26201. The Nasdaq rose 87 points, and the S&P 500 added 23.
