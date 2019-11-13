News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes targeting terrorists kill 26 people

Judy Woodruff:

The city's mayor blamed intense winds and rising sea levels caused by climate change. He said the damage could run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wildfires in Eastern Australia have forced hundreds of people to evacuate, some for the second time in a week. The danger increased today in Queensland state, fueled by drought conditions. And fires kept burning in New South Wales, where more than 200 homes have been destroyed since Friday.

Back in this country, Southern California Edison agreed to pay $360 million to local governments for previous wildfire damages. Two major fires were sparked by the utility's equipment in the last two years. They led to 23 deaths and destroyed more 1,600 homes and other buildings. The settlement doesn't cover private lawsuits.

The Democratic presidential field for 2020 is back up to 18 candidates. It was widely reported today that Deval Patrick will enter the race. He was the first black governor of Massachusetts, serving two terms. Patrick had initially said that he wouldn't run for president.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 92 points to reach a new record close, 27783. The Nasdaq lost three points, and the S&P 500 added two, also closing at a new record.

And a Japanese spacecraft is on its way back to Earth with precious cargo, the first soil samples from an asteroid. The unmanned Hayabusa2 left its orbit around the space rock today. It will need a full year to travel back across 180 million miles to Earth. The samples could shed new light on the origins of the solar system.