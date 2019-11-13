Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump and Turkey President Erdogan hold joint news conference amid impeachment hearings

World

President Donald Trump says Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defense system creates “serious challenges,” but he says he hopes they can be resolved.

NATO-member Turkey angered the U.S. when it bought the S-400 system. The U.S. says the S-400 poses a threat to NATO and U.S. aircraft. The Trump administration responded by kicking Turkey out of the program to help build the F-35 fighter jet.

Trump says he talked about the issue on Wednesday with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn), and Trump says he’s asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) and other advisers to work to resolve the problem.

Trump also says he wants to seal a two-way trade agreement with Turkey to increase trade with Turkey to as much as $1 billion.

By —

Associated Press

