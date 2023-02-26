News Wrap: Israeli, Palestinian officials try to de-escalate violence

In our news wrap Sunday, Ukrainians commemorated volunteer soldiers who died in the war, Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Jordan to try to de-escalate West Bank violence, voting extended to a second day in Nigeria’s presidential election, a migrant boat wrecked off the coast of Italy killing at least 59, and Howard University’s men’s swim team won the Northeast Conference Championship.

