How this all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports

Competitive swimming is often dominated by white athletes, but one school is trying to change that. Since 2016, Howard University has been the only historically Black school with a swim team. Today, only 2 percent of all college swimmers are Black. Swim coach Nicholas Askew joins Stephanie Sy to discuss Howard’s push to create more diversity in the sport.

