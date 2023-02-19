How this all-Black swim team is making waves in college sports

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Competitive swimming is often dominated by white athletes, but one school is trying to change that. Since 2016, Howard University has been the only historically Black school with a swim team. Today, only 2 percent of all college swimmers are Black. Swim coach Nicholas Askew joins Stephanie Sy to discuss Howard’s push to create more diversity in the sport.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
