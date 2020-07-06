News Wrap: Judge halts Dakota Access Pipeline pending environmental review

Judy Woodruff:

And an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday night in Atlanta after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in. The shooting happened near a memorial for Rayshard Brooks. He's the black man who was killed by a white police officer last month.

The Supreme Court today unanimously ruled that presidential electors can be bound to the winning candidate in their state's popular vote. That means that in 32 states and the District of Columbia, electors, they cannot cast their Electoral College vote for a different candidate.

Separately, the high court also upheld a 1991 law that bars telemarketing robo-calls to cell phones. But it threw out an exception that was created by Congress that allowed the calls for collection of government debt.

A federal judge has ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline, pending an environmental review. It's a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The pipeline crosses the Missouri River, where the tribe gets its water, and has raised concerns about pollution.

The head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council insisted the pipeline is safe.