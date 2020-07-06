How federal response has failed to address racial disparities in pandemic’s toll

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

The New York Times acquired demographic data from the Centers for Disease Control through a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. The data set of about 1.5 million cases here in the U.S. shows that Latinos and African-Americans are nearly three times more likely to be infected than white Americans, and are twice as likely to die.

For a closer look at those numbers, I am joined now by Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she's also the inaugural vice dean for population health and health equity.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo, welcome to the "NewsHour."

And let's start with why we have this data in the first place. As we mentioned, The New York Times had to sue the government to get it, but journalists and lawmakers have been asking for this data for months. People don't understand, why is it so hard to gather and access this data?