News Wrap: Judge says DOJ can’t change lawyers for census fight

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, Justice Department officials said Attorney General William Barr will stay out of reviewing the 2008 plea agreement. His former law firm represented Epstein during that period. We will discuss all of this after the news summary.

The Justice Department was rebuffed late today and its bid to bring in new lawyers in the 2020 census fight. A federal judge in New York said the move was — quote — "patently deficient" under court rules. The administration wants a new legal team to find a way to add a citizenship question to the census.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court ruled today that President Trump may not ban critics from his Twitter account. A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court that found the president violated the First Amendment rights of those he blocked. The Justice Department said it is exploring where to go from here.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has announced that he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination after all. He passed on the race back in January, and, instead, pushed to impeach President Trump. Today, he said he wants to end — quote — "the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy."

Steyer joins some two dozen Democratic candidates.

Two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot died today at his home in Dallas. He had leukemia. The Texas billionaire, Perot is best remembered for his independent run in 1992, when he won 19 percent of the popular vote. Ross Perot was 89 years old.

And we will look back at his life later in the program.

In Hong Kong, chief executive Carrie Lam declared today that an extradition bill is dead, after weeks of mass protests. But she again stopped short of withdrawing the bill, which could send criminal suspects to communist-controlled mainland China to face trials.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists rejected the statement, and insisted the bill be formally withdrawn.